Expansion of scrap steel recycling technology will be a key nearer term opportunity to lower emissions from carbon-intensive steelmaking, especially among Asian producers such as China, Japan, and South Korea, where its use is lower compared with the US and EU, a report released on Friday has claimed.
Steel recycling a cost-effective way to cut emissions in nearer term, report says
Expansion of scrap steel recycling technology will be a key nearer term opportunity to lower emissions from carbon-intensive steelmaking, especially among Asian producers such as China, Japan, and South Korea, where its use is lower compared with the US and EU, a report released on Friday has claimed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.