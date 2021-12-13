Marubeni delivers world’s first “carbon neutral” ethylene cargo in deal with Taiwan’s CPC

Published 04:22 on December 13, 2021 / Last updated at 04:22 on December 13, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Japan, Other APAC, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Japanese global trading house Marubeni and Taiwan’s national oil company, CPC, will complete the world’s first “carbon neutral” ethylene cargo delivery, the two companies have announced.