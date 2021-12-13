Japanese global trading house Marubeni and Taiwan’s national oil company, CPC, will complete the world’s first “carbon neutral” ethylene cargo delivery, the two companies have announced.
Marubeni delivers world’s first “carbon neutral” ethylene cargo in deal with Taiwan’s CPC
Japanese global trading house Marubeni and Taiwan’s national oil company, CPC, will complete the world’s first “carbon neutral” ethylene cargo delivery, the two companies have announced.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.