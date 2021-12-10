The US administration has ordered an immediate stop on public finance to overseas coal plants and other carbon-intensive energy projects, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a diplomatic cable.
US makes good on promise to end overseas support to coal, broadens scope -media
The US administration has ordered an immediate stop on public finance to overseas coal plants and other carbon-intensive energy projects, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a diplomatic cable.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.