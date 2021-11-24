Permit prices tumble despite record result at WCI Q4 auction

Published 21:20 on November 24, 2021 / Last updated at 21:28 on November 24, 2021 / Americas, Canada, International, US / No Comments

California carbon allowance prices tumbled by as much as 14% after the oversubscribed Q4 Western Climate Initiative (WCI) auction cleared at a record but well below the secondary market.