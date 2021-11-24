California carbon allowance prices tumbled by as much as 14% after the oversubscribed Q4 Western Climate Initiative (WCI) auction cleared at a record but well below the secondary market.
Permit prices tumble despite record result at WCI Q4 auction
California carbon allowance prices tumbled by as much as 14% after the oversubscribed Q4 Western Climate Initiative (WCI) auction cleared at a record but well below the secondary market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.