EU’s lawmakers lack cohesive view as they take stock of COP26

Published 19:15 on November 24, 2021 / Last updated at 19:15 on November 24, 2021 / CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International / No Comments

Members of the European Parliament put little pressure on the EU to raise its climate ambition further in a disjoined debate on Wednesday, with some lawmakers insisting China needs to do more to cut its emissions while others said the bloc must set a better example.