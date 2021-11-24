Americas > California dishes out 1.7 mln offset as prices retreat from record highs

California dishes out 1.7 mln offset as prices retreat from record highs

Published 22:54 on November 24, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:07 on November 24, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

California doled out 1.7 mln compliance offsets this week while CCO prices receded from recent record highs.

California doled out 1.7 mln compliance offsets this week while CCO prices receded from recent record highs.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software