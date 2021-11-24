California doled out 1.7 mln compliance offsets this week while CCO prices receded from recent record highs.
California dishes out 1.7 mln offset as prices retreat from record highs
California doled out 1.7 mln compliance offsets this week while CCO prices receded from recent record highs.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.