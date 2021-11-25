Macquarie Group fills senior carbon market position

Published 11:02 on November 25, 2021 / Last updated at 11:02 on November 25, 2021

Australian-headquartered investment bank Macquarie Group has hired a nature-based solutions expert to take up the role of vice president of global carbon at its Singapore office.