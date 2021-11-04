UPDATE – California cap-and-trade emissions crash 10% in pandemic-afflicted 2020

Published 19:57 on November 4, 2021 / Last updated at 22:21 on November 4, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

GHG output under California’s WCI-linked carbon market plunged 10% in 2020 as impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic weighed across multiple economic sectors, according to data posted by state regulator ARB on Thursday.