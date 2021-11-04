NA Markets: CCA bull run halts near $32, RGGI allowances fluctuate after Virginia election

Published 20:11 on November 4, 2021

California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) ripped to a new all-time high this week as options activity heated up close to the 2021 WCI auction reserve price, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values experienced a volatile stretch as Virginia voters elected a Republican governor and House of Delegates.