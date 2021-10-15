Analysts have raised their EU carbon price forecasts across the board to reflect the surge in gas prices and the ongoing influx of new speculative capital into the ETS, though some warned of possible downside risk ahead.
POLL: Analysts raise EU carbon price forecasts following gas spike, though some see downside risk
Analysts have raised their EU carbon price forecasts across the board to reflect the surge in gas prices and the ongoing influx of new speculative capital into the ETS, though some warned of possible downside risk ahead.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.