US moves to enable mandatory climate transparency for corporates and large emitters

Published 23:21 on October 15, 2021 / Last updated at 23:21 on October 15, 2021 / Americas, EMEA, International, US / No Comments

The White House outlined plans Friday for how it will make US companies legally required to publicise their climate change plans, making the information auditable by financial regulators and potentially helping to increase ambition at the COP26 UN summit next month.