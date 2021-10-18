Industrial conglomerate INEOS plans to make a big investment in developing Europe’s green hydrogen capacity, with an announcement on Monday to commit €2 billion in what will be the region’s largest investment to date in electrolysis projects.
INEOS plans €2 bln green hydrogen investment in Europe
