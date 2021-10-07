RWE retains top spot in EU ETS corporate emitter list -report
Published 23:05 on October 7, 2021 / Last updated at 23:14 on October 7, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
German utility RWE held its place as the biggest corporate emitter in the EU ETS last year, amid a major drop-off in CO2 output among the market’s major polluters, a report found Thursday.
German utility RWE held its place as the biggest corporate emitter in the EU ETS last year, amid a major drop-off in CO2 output among the market’s major polluters, a report found Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.