Brussels’ energy crisis ‘toolbox’ will reportedly avoid EU ETS intervention measures

Published 23:05 on October 7, 2021 / Last updated at 02:38 on October 8, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Governments should refrain from interfering in the EU ETS as part of efforts to deal with the jump in energy prices, the European Commission is expected to say next week when it unveils a 'toolbox' of emergency measures to help member states.