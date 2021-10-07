Brussels’ energy crisis ‘toolbox’ will reportedly avoid EU ETS intervention measures
Published 23:05 on October 7, 2021 / Last updated at 02:38 on October 8, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Governments should refrain from interfering in the EU ETS as part of efforts to deal with the jump in energy prices, the European Commission is expected to say next week when it unveils a 'toolbox' of emergency measures to help member states.
Governments should refrain from interfering in the EU ETS as part of efforts to deal with the jump in energy prices, the European Commission is expected to say next week when it unveils a ‘toolbox’ of emergency measures to help member states.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.