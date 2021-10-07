CORSIA must stay relevant to remain lone global aviation CO2 pricing mechanism -panel

Published 21:53 on October 7, 2021 / Last updated at 21:53 on October 7, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Voluntary Market / No Comments

UN body ICAO must respond to more ambitious climate goals from countries and industry for its CORSIA programme to remain the sole market-based mechanism for global air travel and avoid a patchwork system of multiple carbon pricing policies, a panel heard Thursday.