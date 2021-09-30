Battle brewing on carbon ownership rights within Irish farmlands after minister’s remarks
Published 22:57 on September 30, 2021 / Last updated at 22:57 on September 30, 2021 / EMEA, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The Irish agriculture minister has said that CO2 stored in forests planted on farmland belongs to the government, but agriculture groups maintain they have the right to sell the sequestered carbon on the voluntary emissions reduction (VER) market.
The Irish agriculture minister has said that CO2 stored in forests planted on farmland belongs to the government, but agriculture groups maintain they have the right to sell the sequestered carbon on the voluntary emissions reduction (VER) market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.