EU lawmakers reject calls for motion on carbon market speculation

Published 20:47 on September 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:47 on September 30, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The European Parliament’s political leaders on Thursday rejected calls for a resolution to seek restrictions on speculation in the bloc’s carbon market and other measures to calm the bloc’s soaring energy prices, instead opting to hold a debate with the other EU institutions.

