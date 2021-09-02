Carbon Pulse bolsters best-in-class reporting team with two more expert hires

Carbon Pulse has significantly strengthened its best-in-class news reporting team by bringing aboard two more expert hires – one previously the lead energy analyst with The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), and the other a lead negotiator for Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Katherine Monahan joins Carbon Pulse this week as Global Climate Policy Correspondent based on the west coast of Canada.

She formed part of Canada’s climate negotiating team between 2014 and 2016, and was on the COP21 delegation that in 2015 helped secure the carbon markets-focussed elements of the Paris climate pact.

Monahan was concurrently Senior Economist at Environment and Climate Change Canada – a position she had held since 2009.

After that, she worked as Senior Research Associate at the University of Ottawa’s Smart Prosperity Institute, and then most recently was Engagement Manager at Vivid Economics in London.

For Carbon Pulse, Monahan will focus on climate policy developments worldwide, while also covering the voluntary carbon market and helping the North American team report on that continent’s emissions trading schemes.

Joining her is Peter Kiernan, Carbon Pulse’s newest Net Zero Correspondent based in Singapore.

Originally hailing from Australia, he spent the last 10 years with the eminent weekly newspaper’s intelligence division, most recently managing its Energy Briefing product – a series of country energy reports that include detailed energy consumption and production forecasts covering the entire energy complex, plus qualitative analysis of energy market trends

Kiernan also developed the EIU’s special reports on topics that included climate policy in South East Asia.

For Carbon Pulse, he will report on the global transition to a climate neutral economy, including public and private sector efforts to decarbonise through the deployment of new technologies and practices.

Kiernan’s reporting will touch on the various measures and strategies – including hydrogen and carbon capture technologies, and sustainable agriculture and soil-based programmes – that are being employed by the world’s biggest companies in the race to net zero.

As well, he will help cover the fast-growing voluntary market, as well as other climate policy and emissions trading developments, both within the Asia-Pacific region and elsewhere.

Kiernan is Carbon Pulse’s second Net Zero Correspondent, joining Steve Zwick, who moved to a freelance role for Carbon Pulse this spring.

With at least two or three more hires anticipated this year, including new correspondents in Europe, Carbon Pulse’s full-time headcount is expected to soon hit double-digits, representing continued investment in boosting its unrivalled news coverage.

