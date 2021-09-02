Two new trading firms open accounts in RGGI carbon market
Published 15:08 on September 2, 2021 / Last updated at 15:08 on September 2, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
Two speculative trading firms opened new RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) accounts on Thursday, with data showing an uptick in financials registering in the Northeast US cap-and-trade system.
Two speculative trading firms opened new RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) accounts on Thursday, with data showing an uptick in financials registering in the Northeast US cap-and-trade system.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.