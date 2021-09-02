Two new trading firms open accounts in RGGI carbon market

Published 15:08 on September 2, 2021 / Last updated at 15:08 on September 2, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Two speculative trading firms opened new RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) accounts on Thursday, with data showing an uptick in financials registering in the Northeast US cap-and-trade system.