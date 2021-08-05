Americas > More countries plan to participate in carbon markets under revised Paris pledges

More countries plan to participate in carbon markets under revised Paris pledges

Over four-fifths of countries with revised Paris emissions pledges plan to participate in international carbon market mechanisms, according to think-tank WRI, comparing countries’ revised and original pledges while still finding a yawning gap to global warming goals.

