More countries plan to participate in carbon markets under revised Paris pledges

Published 22:37 on August 5, 2021

Over four-fifths of countries with revised Paris emissions pledges plan to participate in international carbon market mechanisms, according to think-tank WRI, comparing countries’ revised and original pledges while still finding a yawning gap to global warming goals.