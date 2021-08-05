More countries plan to participate in carbon markets under revised Paris pledges
Published 22:37 on August 5, 2021 / Last updated at 22:37 on August 5, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Over four-fifths of countries with revised Paris emissions pledges plan to participate in international carbon market mechanisms, according to think-tank WRI, comparing countries’ revised and original pledges while still finding a yawning gap to global warming goals.
Over four-fifths of countries with revised Paris emissions pledges plan to participate in international carbon market mechanisms, according to think-tank WRI, comparing countries’ revised and original pledges while still finding a yawning gap to global warming goals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.