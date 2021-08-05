Euro Markets: EUAs post strong gains amid sharp gas, energy increases
Published 18:00 on August 5, 2021 / Last updated at 18:20 on August 5, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
Carbon jumped to a new four-week high on Thursday afternoon as gas and other energy markets posted strong gains late in the day.
Carbon jumped to a new four-week high on Thursday afternoon as gas and other energy markets posted strong gains late in the day.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.