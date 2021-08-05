Canada sheds more light on new CO2 pricing benchmark, begins CBAM consultation
Published 22:48 on August 5, 2021 / Last updated at 22:48 on August 5, 2021 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, International, US / No Comments
The Canadian government on Thursday provided additional details on its post-2022 benchmark for the federal ‘backstop’ carbon pricing regime, including guidance on setting allowance budgets for cap-and-trade systems, as it also launched the first phase of its carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) consultation.
