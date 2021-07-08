Netherlands hands out 38.3 mln EUAs to industry in belated 2021 allocation
Published 10:17 on July 8, 2021 / Last updated at 10:17 on July 8, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
The Netherlands has handed out 38.3 million EUAs to its industries, the government said on Thursday, confirming distribution of 2021 units following a delayed allocation process.
