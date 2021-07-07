EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs lose further ground after rout

Euro Markets: EUAs lose further ground after rout

Published 19:31 on July 7, 2021  /  Last updated at 19:31 on July 7, 2021

EUAs fell another 2.6% on Wednesday to compound the previous session's big sell-off, with some traders said to opt for unwinding their positions rather than deal with further volatility.

