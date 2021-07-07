Euro Markets: EUAs lose further ground after rout
Published 19:31 on July 7, 2021 / Last updated at 19:31 on July 7, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs fell another 2.6% on Wednesday to compound the previous session's big sell-off, with some traders said to opt for unwinding their positions rather than deal with further volatility.
EUAs fell another 2.6% on Wednesday to compound the previous session’s big sell-off, with some traders said to opt for unwinding their positions rather than deal with further volatility.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.