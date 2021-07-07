Global banks partner to launch pilot voluntary offset platform
Published 14:41 on July 7, 2021 / Last updated at 14:41 on July 7, 2021 / Americas, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, EMEA, International, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Four banks based on separate continents have launched a carbon offset platform, joining several marketplaces aiming to boost transparency in the OTC-based voluntary emissions reduction (VER) market.
