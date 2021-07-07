S&P Global Platts announces six AI-powered carbon credit indices

Published 16:28 on July 7, 2021 / Last updated at 16:28 on July 7, 2021 / Aviation/CORSIA, International, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Commodity price reporting agency S&P Global Platts on Tuesday proposed to launch six carbon credit indices from next month with Viridios AI that would reflect a wide variety of voluntary emissions reduction (VER) project types and co-benefits.