Climate Action Reserve commences development of US-based biochar offset protocol

Published 21:24 on July 7, 2021 / Last updated at 21:24 on July 7, 2021 / Americas, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

California-based offset registry Climate Action Reserve (CAR) kicked off the process of developing a voluntary offset protocol for biochar on Wednesday, as interest grows in sourcing carbon credits from removal-based strategies.