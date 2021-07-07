AXA investment arm acquires voluntary carbon offset platform ClimateSeed

Published 08:20 on July 7, 2021 / Last updated at 08:54 on July 7, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, EMEA, International, Mexico, Middle East, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The investment management arm of insurance giant AXA has purchased voluntary carbon offset platform ClimateSeed from BNP Paribas.