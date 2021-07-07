Australia Market Roundup: ACCU issuances, deliveries spike as BlueScope gives up on offset project
Published 09:41 on July 7, 2021 / Last updated at 09:41 on July 7, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Offset issuances and deliveries to the ERF both spiked in the Clean Energy Regulator’s latest data update, while BlueScope Steel has given up on generating any carbon credits from the energy efficiency project at its Port Kembla steelworks.
