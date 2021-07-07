NZ Market: NZUs hit NZ$46 as race towards cost containment reserve continues

Published 12:55 on July 7, 2021 / Last updated at 12:55 on July 7, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances added another 1.7% to their value on Wednesday as they rose to NZ$46, just a day after they broke through the NZ$45 level for the first time.