Australia releases draft carbon offset method for CCS
Published 05:17 on June 29, 2021 / Last updated at 05:17 on June 29, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia on Tuesday released a draft method for public comment that would enable oil and gas companies to earn offsets from carbon capture and storage projects.
