VCM report: CORSIA-eligible credits again tick higher as Latam sellers shy away

Published 23:06 on June 28, 2021 / Last updated at 23:23 on June 28, 2021

Prices for CORSIA-eligible voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) again advanced slightly this week, with one assessment hitting a new peak as some sellers are seen holding back in expectation that governments will eventually step in with regulation.