VCM report: CORSIA-eligible credits again tick higher as Latam sellers shy away
Published 23:06 on June 28, 2021 / Last updated at 23:23 on June 28, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, Shipping, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Prices for CORSIA-eligible voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) again advanced slightly this week, with one assessment hitting a new peak as some sellers are seen holding back in expectation that governments will eventually step in with regulation.
Prices for CORSIA-eligible voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) again advanced slightly this week, with one assessment hitting a new peak as some sellers are seen holding back in expectation that governments will eventually step in with regulation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.