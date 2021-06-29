Tianjin pre-compliance carbon auction clears at floor price

Published 12:32 on June 29, 2021 / Last updated at 12:32 on June 29, 2021

The Tianjin municipal government on Tuesday sold a little more than half of the 1.5 million CO2 allowances on offer at its pre-compliance auction, with the sale clearing at the price floor, some 4.5% above the trading price in the secondary market.