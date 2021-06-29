China > Tianjin pre-compliance carbon auction clears at floor price

Tianjin pre-compliance carbon auction clears at floor price

Published 12:32 on June 29, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:32 on June 29, 2021  /  China, China's Pilot Markets  /  No Comments

The Tianjin municipal government on Tuesday sold a little more than half of the 1.5 million CO2 allowances on offer at its pre-compliance auction, with the sale clearing at the price floor, some 4.5% above the trading price in the secondary market.

The Tianjin municipal government on Tuesday sold a little more than half of the 1.5 million CO2 allowances on offer at its pre-compliance auction, with the sale clearing at the price floor, some 4.5% above the trading price in the secondary market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software