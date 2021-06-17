INTERVIEW: Rabobank to launch voluntary credits marketplace in early 2022, says carbon bank CEO

Rabobank intends to launch its marketplace for carbon credits generated from sustainable agricultural practices early next year, the CEO of its newly-launched Rabo Carbon Bank told Carbon Pulse.