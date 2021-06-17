INTERVIEW: Rabobank to launch voluntary credits marketplace in early 2022, says carbon bank CEO
Published 20:35 on June 17, 2021 / Last updated at 20:35 on June 17, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Conversations, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Rabobank intends to launch its marketplace for carbon credits generated from sustainable agricultural practices early next year, the CEO of its newly-launched Rabo Carbon Bank told Carbon Pulse.
Rabobank intends to launch its marketplace for carbon credits generated from sustainable agricultural practices early next year, the CEO of its newly-launched Rabo Carbon Bank told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.