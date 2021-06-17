NA Markets: CCAs flirt with $22 before edging down, as RGGI rises on thin activity

Published 22:43 on June 17, 2021 / Last updated at 22:43 on June 17, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices set a new all-time high this week before retracing slightly on lower activity, while RGGI permits inched up on thin trading volumes despite few near-term drivers.