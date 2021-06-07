British Columbia launches consultation on methane offset protocol
Published 21:08 on June 7, 2021 / Last updated at 22:58 on June 7, 2021 / Americas, Canada, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The British Columbia government last week published a public consultation for its methane management offset protocol (MMOP), with several different project types included under the proposal.
