ANALYSIS: California offset prices lift, though discount to allowances widens further

Published 22:53 on June 7, 2021 / Last updated at 22:53 on June 7, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Offset (CCO) prices have risen recently amid an uptick of buying interest, but continue to lag behind significant price increases in the California Carbon Allowance (CCA) market.