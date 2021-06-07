VCM Report: CORSIA-eligible offsets match record highs

Voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) eligible for the international aviation offset system CORSIA reached record highs this week, as traders maintained that a months-long trend of demand outpacing supply was providing support in the voluntary carbon market (VCM).