Czech utility CEZ sets targets to further reduce coal-fired generation by 2030
Published 17:55 on May 20, 2021 / Last updated at 17:55 on May 20, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Czech utility CEZ presented its climate strategy on Thursday, setting the intention to reduce its share of coal-fired generation to just over a tenth of its generation mix in line with recent output falls.
