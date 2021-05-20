UPDATE – EU’s Greens seek price floor, speculation curbs in carbon market reform
Published 09:36 on May 20, 2021 / Last updated at 13:24 on May 20, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Greens/EFA MEPs will seek to establish a carbon price floor and additional measures to stabilise prices under the much-anticipated EU ETS reform kicking off in mid-July, two EU lawmakers said Thursday.
