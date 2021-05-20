European markets: Carbon rebounds as traders bid for return to records

Published 18:24 on May 20, 2021 / Last updated at 18:32 on May 20, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs rose more than €3 on Thursday, clawing back almost half of the 12% losses of the previous two sessions as traders bought on what they expect to a brief dip in a still-bullish market.