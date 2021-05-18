Belarus drafts plan to shield itself from EU carbon border measures -media
Published 17:30 on May 18, 2021 / Last updated at 17:30 on May 18, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Belarus is drafting a plan to shield itself from the effects of the EU’s planned carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), a government official said Tuesday, according to national media reports.
Belarus is drafting a plan to shield itself from the effects of the EU’s planned carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), a government official said Tuesday, according to national media reports.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.