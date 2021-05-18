Belarus drafts plan to shield itself from EU carbon border measures -media

Published 17:30 on May 18, 2021 / Last updated at 17:30 on May 18, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Belarus is drafting a plan to shield itself from the effects of the EU’s planned carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), a government official said Tuesday, according to national media reports.