EU Market: EUAs tumble 7% as slowing rally, onset of UK ETS supply trigger sell-off

Published 18:25 on May 18, 2021 / Last updated at 19:02 on May 18, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

EUAs plunged 7% on Tuesday as a pause in carbon's record-breaking run and the onset of the first supply under the new UK ETS helped trigger widespread selling, dragging down much of the European energy complex.