EU Market: EUAs tumble 7% as slowing rally, onset of UK ETS supply trigger sell-off
Published 18:25 on May 18, 2021 / Last updated at 19:02 on May 18, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs plunged 7% on Tuesday as a pause in carbon's record-breaking run and the onset of the first supply under the new UK ETS helped trigger widespread selling, dragging down much of the European energy complex.
EUAs plunged 7% on Tuesday as a pause in carbon’s record-breaking run and the onset of the first supply under the new UK ETS helped trigger widespread selling, dragging down much of the European energy complex.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.