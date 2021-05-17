Australia Market Roundup: Coal mine earns large ACCU batch, as more financials take on climate obligations

Published 12:29 on May 17, 2021 / Last updated at 12:29 on May 17, 2021

A facility capturing and combusting methane from a coal mine in Queensland earned the biggest batch of Australian offsets in the Clean Energy Regulator’s latest issuance, while four new major financials have signed up for the Climate League.