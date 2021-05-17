Australia Market Roundup: Coal mine earns large ACCU batch, as more financials take on climate obligations
Published 12:29 on May 17, 2021 / Last updated at 12:29 on May 17, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
A facility capturing and combusting methane from a coal mine in Queensland earned the biggest batch of Australian offsets in the Clean Energy Regulator’s latest issuance, while four new major financials have signed up for the Climate League.
A facility capturing and combusting methane from a coal mine in Queensland earned the biggest batch of Australian offsets in the Clean Energy Regulator’s latest issuance, while four new major financials have signed up for the Climate League.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.