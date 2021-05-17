Cement up next for China ETS inclusion as govt asks industry to prepare

Published 12:58 on May 17, 2021

China’s environment ministry has asked the cement industry’s main association to prepare the sector’s entry into the national emissions trading scheme, which could happen as soon as next year.