Cement up next for China ETS inclusion as govt asks industry to prepare

Published 12:58 on May 17, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:58 on May 17, 2021  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets  /  No Comments

China’s environment ministry has asked the cement industry’s main association to prepare the sector’s entry into the national emissions trading scheme, which could happen as soon as next year.

