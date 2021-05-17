Cement up next for China ETS inclusion as govt asks industry to prepare
Published 12:58 on May 17, 2021 / Last updated at 12:58 on May 17, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
China’s environment ministry has asked the cement industry’s main association to prepare the sector’s entry into the national emissions trading scheme, which could happen as soon as next year.
