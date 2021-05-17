South Korea falling behind on climate promises, should toughen ETS -report

Published 09:57 on May 17, 2021 / Last updated at 09:57 on May 17, 2021 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments

South Korea is lagging in its efforts to meet its 2030 NDC and its promise reach net zero emissions by mid-century, according to a report released Monday that also urged the government to slash allocation levels in its emissions trading scheme to drive a quicker decarbonisation of its energy sector.