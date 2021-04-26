Americas > RFS Market: RIN prices lift back towards all-time high on eve of waiver appeal

RFS Market: RIN prices lift back towards all-time high on eve of waiver appeal

Published 19:36 on April 26, 2021  /  Last updated at 19:36 on April 26, 2021  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) credits surged back toward record prices on Monday on reported strong refiner demand, while stakeholders readied for Supreme Court oral arguments in a lawsuit regarding the EPA’s compliance waiver programme under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

