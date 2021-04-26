RFS Market: RIN prices lift back towards all-time high on eve of waiver appeal
Published 19:36 on April 26, 2021 / Last updated at 19:36 on April 26, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
US biofuel credit (RIN) credits surged back toward record prices on Monday on reported strong refiner demand, while stakeholders readied for Supreme Court oral arguments in a lawsuit regarding the EPA’s compliance waiver programme under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).
US biofuel credit (RIN) credits surged back toward record prices on Monday on reported strong refiner demand, while stakeholders readied for Supreme Court oral arguments in a lawsuit regarding the EPA’s compliance waiver programme under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.