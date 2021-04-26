RFS Market: RIN prices lift back towards all-time high on eve of waiver appeal

April 26, 2021

US biofuel credit (RIN) credits surged back toward record prices on Monday on reported strong refiner demand, while stakeholders readied for Supreme Court oral arguments in a lawsuit regarding the EPA’s compliance waiver programme under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).