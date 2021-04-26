NA Markets: CCAs jump on increased speculative demand, bullish outlook on 2022 floor price

Published 20:56 on April 26, 2021 / Last updated at 22:57 on April 26, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowances (CCA) surged on the secondary market Monday amid further rises in outright and spread demand ahead of the May auction, as some said the trend bore similarities to heightened speculative involvement over the 2018-19 period.