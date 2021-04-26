Preliminary RGGI data shows significant YoY uptick in Q1 emissions

Published 19:11 on April 26, 2021 / Last updated at 23:00 on April 26, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Four RGGI states have exceeded Q1 2020 carbon output levels for the first quarter of this year, while two large-emitting members are on pace to do the same, according to preliminary CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) data.