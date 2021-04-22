Mexico may finish compliance offset forestry protocol by year-end, says gov’t official

Several Mexican government agencies are reviewing a draft forestry protocol for use under the country’s proposed emissions trading scheme, an official said Thursday, while protocols for livestock, agriculture, and road transportation are in earlier stages of development within the environment ministry.