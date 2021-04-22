Mexico may finish compliance offset forestry protocol by year-end, says gov’t official
Published 22:31 on April 22, 2021 / Last updated at 22:31 on April 22, 2021 / Americas, Mexico, REDD, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Several Mexican government agencies are reviewing a draft forestry protocol for use under the country’s proposed emissions trading scheme, an official said Thursday, while protocols for livestock, agriculture, and road transportation are in earlier stages of development within the environment ministry.
Several Mexican government agencies are reviewing a draft forestry protocol for use under the country’s proposed emissions trading scheme, an official said Thursday, while protocols for livestock, agriculture, and road transportation are in earlier stages of development within the environment ministry.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.